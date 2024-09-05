5 bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season begins today with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Let's make five bold predictions for the first week of games. Football is back! Not only is there a game on Thursday, but the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Friday.
Sunday will bring the main chunk of NFL games, and all 32 teams will be in action. Let's make five bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Chiefs again lose in Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the 2023 NFL Season with a loss at home to the Detroit Lions. Well, they'll do it again to open up the 2024 NFL Season, as the Baltimore Ravens come to down with the defending MVP in Lamar Jackson.
Week 1 can sometimes be misleading, as teams are really just figuring themselves out here. The Ravens might be slightly more talented on paper, and the Chiefs having an inept second-half offense in the 2023 NFL Season is something that might take some time to fix. Expect the Ravens to win this game.
Packers win by at least 10 against the Eagles in Brazil
The Philadelphia Eagles were not a good team in the 2023 NFL Season, and as of now, the Green Bay Packers have the advantage at head coach and quarterback, which is really the deciding factor here. I would trust Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur over Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni seven days a week.
They're more consistent, and we saw just how weak the Eagles looked down the stretch in 2023. Their 11-6 reason was quite misleading, as this was closer to a nine-win team than an 11-win team. The Packers will take care of business in Week 1 and win by at least 10 points.
Cardinals keep it dangerously close against the Bills
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be a lot better than people think in the 2024 NFL Season. I've predicted that they double their win total from 2023 and come away with eight wins in 2024. The Buffalo Bills also may not be nearly as good as some people think in 2024. While Buffalo is going to win this game, the Cardinals will keep it dangerously close in Week 1.
Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff combine for eight touchdown passes
Both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions really overhauled their seconday this offseason, and being that this game features two of the best QBs in the NFL, two elite wide receivers, and being held in a dome, it's going to be a huge day for each QB. Both Stafford and Goff are going to throw four touchdown passes in what will turn out to be the highest-scoring game in Week 1.
Bo Nix looks surprisingly good against the Seahawks
Bo Nix was named a captain of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, and ever since being drafted back in April, Nix has answered every question thrown at him. He won the starting job and was stellar in the preseason, and being named a captain as a rookie is just excellent stuff.
The Denver Broncos may not win in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks, but even if they don't, Nix is going to look a lot better than expected and will start his career off on the right foot, even if the Broncos lose.