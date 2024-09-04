NFL fantasy football: You must play these three rookies weekly in 2024
The fantasy football year is coming up quickly, so let's dive into three rookie players you must target every week in your lineups. The fantasy football season is upon us, as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs kick the 2024 NFL Season off tomorrow.
There are millions of different combinations you can whip up with your fantasy football teams and league. We have you covered over here. Let's dive into three rookies you must play weekly in 2024.
Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr is already the best wide receiver on the Arizona Cardinals roster and will have a top QB to catch passes from in Kyler Murray. Murray will now be another year removed from his 2022 torn ACL injury, so he should be more productive. The Cardinals are also a sneaky team that could breakout a bit, and it'll be because of the Murray/Harrison duo.
I would feel confident starting Marvin Harrison Jr nearly every week in fantasy football.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Blake Corum makes the Los Angeles Rams RB situation quite interesting. The Rams have moved Kyren Williams back to being a punt returner, so that may take away some carries every game for Williams, who has struggled with injuries during the first two years of his NFL career.
Corum is going to carve into Williams carries, so this may turn more into a running back by committee approach. And as bad as it sounds, Williams is probably bound to miss some games, so Blake Corum could be in line for more carries than we currently think.
Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
It's hard to not want to start Brock Bowers every week in your tight end slot. The Las Vegas Raiders currently list Bowers as one of the two starting tight ends, but it's evident that Bowers is more of a threat than Michael Mayer, who the Raiders took in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Gardner Minshew isn't a good quarterback, but his serviceable enough to get the ball to his best play-makers. With the team losing Josh Jacobs in free agency, they may actually have a bit if inconsistencies running the ball. Perhaps that could force them to pass more than expected.
With Davante Adams still the focal point of the WR room, could that open up more opportunities for the rookie Bowers? I think so. This could be a sneaky good player for your fantasy football team in the 2024 NFL Season.