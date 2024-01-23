5 Buffalo Bills players who definitely won't be back in 2024
The Buffalo Bills not only got bounced out of the playoffs again by the Kansas City Chiefs, but also have a ton of work to do once free agency begins in 2024. Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills are currently slated to be $43.7 million over the 2024 cap number, according to Over The Cap. The team also has a done of free agents, especially on defense, and are probably going to have to embrace a youth movement, which also will bring some cheaper players.
1. Tre White, CB
Tre'Davious White has played 21 regular season games over the past three seasons. His body is clearly breaking down, as he just cannot stay on the field. This is a much different story than in the beginning of his career, where he missed just three regular season games. The Bills can cut Tre White in 2024 and save $10.2 million on their 2024 cap number.
