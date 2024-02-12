5 Chiefs players who won't be back in 2024
Which Chiefs players won't be back after Super Bowl LVIII?
All great teams suffer through major losses in an offseason at one point or another. The Kansas City Chiefs have been able to maintain their unbelievable level of competitiveness despite some key losses in recent years including a superstar like Tyreek Hill leaving via trade with the Miami Dolphins.
But with Patrick Mahomes under center, this team hasn't skipped a beat. The Chiefs have some extremely notable pending free agents heading into the 2024 offseason and almost $24 million in salary cap space to start with. Although the Chiefs will enter the offseason with some significant needs, this team has drafted exceptionally well which has put them in a very favorable financial situation.
They will have to make some difficult decisions for the long-term, but the ability to restructure Patrick Mahomes's contract consistently gives the Chiefs enviable flexibility along with roster stability. Which players could end up leaving in 2024, however?
1. Chris Jones, DL
One of the top players the Chiefs could lose in free agency this offseason is star defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones and the Chiefs were at a stalemate all the way through Week 1 of the 2023 season until they finally came to terms on a one-year deal that would allow Jones to hit free agency after this season. He signed a one-year, $19.5 million deal with the Chiefs and is slated to become a free agent heading into his age-30 season.
Jones is one of the most dominant defensive players in the entire league, and has made such a monumental difference for the Chiefs since they drafted him back in 2016.
With the way these two parties negotiated this last year, it's hard to see them coming to an agreement on a long-term deal that both sides are happy with. Super Bowl LVIII may have been Jones's last ride with KC.