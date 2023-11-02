5 early quarterback options for Las Vegas Raiders in 2024
Wholesale changes have been made with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has fired GM Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels, and benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Figuring out the team's next GM-head coach combination obviously takes precedence, but it will be fascinating to see who the Raiders have under center at the quarterback position in 2024 and beyond.
And I think there will be some intriguing options available, at least in theory. Kirk Cousins tops next year's free agency list at the QB position, but I would be absolutely floored if he is actually available when all is said and done, especially after suffering a season-ending injury.
What options do the Raiders realistically have? Let's take a look at a handful of the candidates to play QB for this team going forward.
5 QB options for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024
1. Aidan O'Connell (incumbent)
You obviously have to include the incumbent among the options. Aidan O'Connell has showed some nice things so far in his rookie season, and what happens if he finishes the season really strong? Could the Raiders and whatever new coaching staff comes aboard actually consider him as an option to start going forward?
I would say the answer to that is absolutely, yes.
It's definitely a long shot at this point, but let's say the Raiders are forced into a situation where O'Connell and perhaps another middle-of-the-road veteran are their only options. If you have to kick the can down the road to 2025, we could see the Raiders just roll with O'Connell in 2024.