5 early quarterback options for Las Vegas Raiders in 2024
Who could be the QB of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024?
3. Justin Fields, Bears (trade)
Although the Chicago Bears aren't strapped to a long-term contract at the quarterback position, their situation is somewhat similar to the Arizona Cardinals. They have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft including the one that belongs to the Carolina Panthers, which would be the 2nd overall pick if the season ended today.
In that position, you have to assume the Chicago Bears would take a quarterback (either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye) while putting Justin Fields available for trade. And Fields would be an interesting player for any QB-needy NFL team to acquire.
Obviously, Fields now has to add his recent injury issue to his inconsistency as a passer as reasons teams could knock his overall trade value. He's outstanding as a runner and has shown progress throughout his first three NFL seasons, but if the Bears are not winning games and Fields is the primary QB through it all, the reality is that the team is going to move on.
And some team like the Las Vegas Raiders could easily look at his situation (contract year in 2024 with a team option for 2025) as a favorable one to take a low-risk, high-reward road to finding their next franchise QB.
Depending on how the rest of the season goes, you might not even have to pay a first-round pick to the Bears to get Justin Fields. The Raiders would be wise to look into this depending on how the chips fall and at least take a shot on his playmaking skills.