5 NFL franchises investing in a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Franchise #2: New England Patriots
Current Quarterback:
Draft Pick No.3
A chance to secure generation talent is impossible to pass up. The New England Patriots found a gem with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Tom Brady’s brilliance came at a small price but resulted in years of success. The Brady and Belichick era is long gone, and it’s time for Jerod Mayo to begin his legacy. Drafting a young quarterback with a promising future is a perfect way to do that. The Patriots have the third pick in the draft. They could land a high-profile Quarterback - they have to submit the pick.
NFL Franchise #1: Washington Commanders
Current Quarterback: Sam Howell
Draft Pick: No.2
There are few picks more valuable than the first overall selection. If a draft class has high-level players it will diminish No.1’s value. Indecisiveness from the Chicago Bears placed a spotlight on Magic Johnson and his front office. They hold the second overall pick and could base their decision on Ryan Poles. Selecting a quarterback is the inevitable choice for a franchise looking for a fresh start. It’s been a year since their last playoff berth in 2020. They need a secure leader, and the draft is the only option.
The NFL Draft is the perfect opportunity for franchises looking for a fresh start. Prospects are hungry to showcase their talents to willing coaches and the front office to secure a legacy.
All statistics couresy of pff.com