5 NFL players already under immense pressure for 2024 season
The 2023 NFL Season isn't even over yet, but it's clear that handful of players are already under pressure for next year.
To the surprise of no one, many of the players under immense pressure already for the 2024 NFL Season are quarterbacks. A lot of what we saw this year from certain players and teams are going to spill into the following season. For example, the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys definitely have some issues that are going to be talked about all offseason.
To a lesser degree, teams like the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos all have questions they need to answer, even though none of them made the playoffs this year. In the NFL, having a true franchise QB is the only viable way a team can consistently win. And if they want to win a Super Bowl, that franchise QB needs to be elite. Frankly, most of the players under the most pressure in 2024 are quarterbacks, but could there be non-QBs under a ton of pressure?
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Initially, reports surfaced that the Cowboys and Prescott were going to hammer out a contract extension this offseason. Well, here's what Jerry Jones had to say recently regarding Prescott and the Cowboys:
I would say it's pretty unknown at this point whether or not the Dallas Cowboys do indeed extend the QB. Perhaps the team could let Prescott play out the last year of his deal and begin to assess their QB situation at the end of the season. Regardless of how the Cowboys approach the extension, it's clear that Dak Prescott is under a ton of pressure.
The Cowboys are 2-5 in the postseason during the Prescott era, and he actually turns 31 years old in 2024, so his age is a bit of a concern perhaps. I think if the Cowboys again fall apart in the postseason, the Cowboys would have to make a tough decision and move on from Prescott. There might not be a more polarizing player in the NFL.