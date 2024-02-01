Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Finding Dak Prescott's replacement
The Dallas Cowboys might eventually have to make a tough decision.
The Dallas Cowboys are who we think they are. The team can win a ton of games in the regular season, but continually collapse in the playoffs. And the 2023 NFL Season was no different. The youngest playoff team in NFL history in the Green Bay Packers came into Dallas and tore apart the Cowboys.
Now, going into another crucial offseason, the team has more questions than answers, and both Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott have a ton of uncertainty over them. Prescott is likely getting an extension this offseason, but is that the right move? And McCarthy is entering the last year of his deal. The Cowboys have clearly hit a ceiling with McCarthy and Prescott.
Could the Dallas Cowboys make a bold move and potentially draft a Dak Prescott replacement?
Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Finding Dak Prescott's replacement
24th Overall - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Jerry Jones makes a bold move and brings JJ McCarthy to Dallas. McCarthy just turned 21 years old, so he is very young, which could be to Dallas' advantage. McCarthy might need to sit for a year to develop, so that might give Prescott and the Cowboys one last shot together. Even though Dak Prescott is a statistically good QB, the lack of playoff success is obvious.
And I don't think anyone truly belives this team can win a Super Bowl with Prescott under center. Drafting a potential replacement in the first round might be a shock, but it's something that is needed. I do think with drafting JJ McCarthy, there is no rush to start him immediately. That could be an advantage.