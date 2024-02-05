5 NFL players already under immense pressure for 2024 season
The 2023 NFL Season isn't even over yet, but it's clear that handful of players are already under pressure for next year.
4. Whoever plays left tackle for the New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of games into the 2023 NFL Season, and it was because of a breakdown of their offensive line. The Jets OL was a total disaster in 2023, and that might be putting it nicely. Since New York decided to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers, they are going to have to make it work with him in 2024 and potentially beyond.
The most important thing this franchise needs to do this offense is rebuild the offensive line, and protecting Rodgers' blindside is the most important part of that rebuild. Whoever plays LT for the Jets, whether it's someone currently in the building, a free agent, or a rookie draft pick, the ability to keep Rodgers upright is going to be magnified in 2024, as everyone will be talking about his Achilles injury.
Rodgers is also 40 years old, so his mobility likely isn't going to be as good as it was 10 years ago, and even before the injury. The Jets decided that they were going to make a bold move to acquire an aging, controlling QB. They doubled-down on that investment when they signed some of his former teammates and hiring his buddy, Nathaniel Hackett.
There is no getting out of this situation until Aaron Rodgers retires, so the pressure is on, especially along the offensive line.