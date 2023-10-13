5 NFL quarterbacks searching for job security in Week 6
Has Daniel Jones earned his contract extension? Will Zac Jones earn a solid role with the New York Jets?
Becoming a professional quarterback in the NFL requires more than skill. It takes years of preparation, determination, and practice. When franchises invest in a gunslinger, they expect to see results. Merciful general managers may grant a three-year grace period for younger players to develop. Some leaders crumble under the pressure of success. Elite players rise to the occasion.
Here are a few quarterbacks seeking additional job security in Week 6.
NFL QB Under Pressure #5: Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs
The Arizona Cardinals are performing better than expected. A win in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys showed fans unexpected determination. Jonathan Gannon's unit out-hustled a potential playoff team. The Cardinals put faith in their fourth-year backup, and it changed the course of the season. The chance to earn a starting job motivates Joshua Dobbs. We are witnessing his development while the Cardinals hunt for a playoff berth.
Establishing expectations for a rebuilding franchise is impossible. Injuries derailed Arizona's season before it began. A torn ACL continues to sideline Arizona's starting quarterback. Kyler Murray suffered the season-ending injury in Week 14 of the 2022 season. It's forced Arizona to rely on backup quarterbacks in ten consecutive games.
Unfortunate events helped the former Pittsburgh Steeler find a temporary role. He's fared well against unfavorable opponents despite consecutive losses. Dobbs ranks 13th in passing touchdowns (6) and 17th in completions (102). An unsuccessful season will hinder No.9's chances of becoming a permanent starter in the future. He must play well for the remainder of the season.