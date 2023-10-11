NFL Power Rankings: Who are the Elite Franchises Entering Week 6?
An intense weekend of football excited fans across the league. We've seen franchises crumble under the pressure of primetime. Only a few teams managed to remain consistent. Wins raised the chances of clinching the playoffs. There are still plenty of games left on the regular season schedule.
Here are a few franchises leading the Power Rankings entering Week 6.
NFL Power Rankings Franchise #5: Miami Dolphins
A win against the New York Giants will keep momentum rolling for Mike McDaniel's unit. The Miami Dolphins crushed their interconference opponents 31-16 last week. Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress. He earned a 100.4 passer rating, and led Miami to their fourth win of the season. Assistance from his veteran X-Factor helped the third-year quarterback succeed. Tyreek Hill recorded eight receptions for 181 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Frank Smith's offense can find the endzone in multiple ways. Speed is the common denominator within his skill groups. It creates mismatches and leads to easy points. De'Von Achane is the newest member of Miami's relay team. He's earned significant time on the field because of his recent outings. In Week 5, Achane led the Dolphins in rushing (151) and averaged 13.7 yards per carry.
There are plenty of games left on the NFL schedule. Match-ups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will test Vic Fangio's group. The Dolphins rank fifth in defensive grading (79.6) and eighth against the run (71). They will face high-powered offenses during the second half of the season and must stay consistent for a playoff berth.
NFL Power Rankings Franchise #4: Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are a dynamic duo. Winning traditions keep spirits alive in the AFC West. Kansas City's 27-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings is the latest victory for the former Super Bowl Champions. They relied on X-Factors to get the job done. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions (10), targets (11) and receiving yards (67). His four-yard touchdown reception gave Kansas City a 27-13 lead late in the third quarter. Rashee Rice also contributed on offense. He caught four passes on five targets, including an eight-yard touchdown reception.
Inconsistencies on defense cost the Chiefs positioning in Power Rankings. Struggles against the Lions, Jets, and Jaguars highlighted weaknesses in Steve Spagnuolo's squad. This season, his group ranks 18th in defense (68.2), 15th in coverage (71.7), and 23rd in pass rush (67.7). Unusual performances are concerning, but fixable. There's room for improvement before a tough stretch of match-ups. The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles are confident upcoming opponents. We can expect franchises to bring their all when facing the league's reigning champions. Hopefully, they'll be ready to answer the call.
NFL Power Rankings Franchise #3: Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are on fire. Their confidence continues to rise as the season progresses. Impressive performances have made Ben Johnson's offense relevant in offensive conversations. His unit ranks third in offense ratings (84.2) and first in passing grades. Jared Goff is a key ingredient to the winning formula. His development is evident. He's made smart decisions with the football and limits mistakes. This season, Goff leads quarterbacks in offensive (90.6) and pass grading (88.6). It's worked wonders for Detroit's offense heading into an important stretch.
Protecting the endzone is the focus for the Lions during the next few weeks. It's helped Allen Glenn's defense establish dominance early in the campaign. This season, the Lions rank third in defense (77.3) and in run defense (75.6) grading. Aidan Hutchinson is a vital piece in Glenn's scheme. The second-year defensive end ranks fourth in defensive rating (91.4). He's expected to anchor the squad when facing talented offenses. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Angeles Chargers are the next challengers on the schedule.
NFL Power Rankings Franchise #2: Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are picking up where they left off last season. Nick Sirianni's unit is one of two franchises with an undefeated record heading into Week 6. Fans in the tri-state area are excited to see their team succeed. Wins against the Commanders, Vikings, and Rams were convincing enough to earn a spot in Power Rankings. Jalen Hurts is impressive and continues to lead the offense. This year, Philadelphia's all-pro gunslinger ranks 10th in pass ratings (76.5) and 13th in offensive grades (76.8). He's developed into a strong passer and poised decision-maker.
Contributions from X-Factors are helping the Eagles remain in first place in the NFC East. A.J. Brown continues to find separation from the stingiest defensive backs. This season, Brown ranks third in receiving grade (90.3) and fourth in receiving yards (541) among active wideouts. His production helps Philadelphia put points on the scoreboard. On defense, Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat maintain dominance at the line of scrimmage. Philadelphia ranks second in run defense (76.2) and seventh in pass rush entering Week 6.
NFL Power Rankings Franchise #1: San Francisco 49ers
Limiting turnovers helped Brock Purdy turn a part-time job into a career. He's developed tremendously since taking over as the starting quarterback. Last season, Kyle Shanahan believed his seventh-round quarterback had enough moxie to lead San Francisco into the post-season. He surpassed expectations and helped the 49ers reach the Conference Championship. This year, Purdy continues to excel. He ranks 8th in passing yards (1,271) and ties seventh in touchdown passes (9). His offensive rating (78.4) is 10th best among starting quarterbacks. It's helped the 49ers remain on top of the division. I doubt their position will change soon.
Offensive production adds points to the scoreboard, but defense wins championships. Steve Wilks understands this well. Stout defensive performances are a part of the 49ers calling card. They play physically, and fast and force offenses to make mistakes. This season, the San Francisco 49ers rank fifth in rush defense (74.9) and coverage (89.3) ratings. They also rank first in defense (90.5) and tackling. Fred Warner is the glue in the NFL's best defense. He ranks 14th in tackles (30) and tied for sixth in sacks (2). His presence makes San Francisco's defense elite.
Week 6 of the NFL season will continue to add suspense. Results will change how we rank the powerhouse of the league. We expect these franchise to continue their success in the upcoming weeks. Still, there are no guarantees, but they've played well thus far.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.