5 NFL teams poised to seriously disappoint fans in 2024 season
4. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are in a similar spot as the Dallas Cowboys. This team is one of the most cursed in NFL history, however. No matter what, the Buffalo Bills can't escape NFL dynasties.
They lost four straight Super Bowls in the 90s, two of which came in blowout fashion against the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of that era. Then the Bills were cellar dwellers for most of the New England Patriots' 20-year reign over the AFC East before Josh Allen came along and turned the tide. And even as Allen has turned the tide, the Bills find themselves as the "Wes Mantooth" to the "Ron Burgundy" that is the Kansas City Chiefs.
And after a rebuilding/reloading offseason in 2024 -- whatever you want to call it -- this team is poised to let fans down again. Another year of Josh Allen's prime wasted.
5. Seattle Seahawks
Maybe Seattle Seahawks fans have a better grasp on reality right now than some of the other teams on this list, but there's no doubt that this year could lead to a rebuild in 2025.
The Seahawks said goodbye to longtime head coach Pete Carroll, and although Mike Macdonald was a good hire for them, he inherited a bit of a sticky situation at quarterback. Is Geno Smith going to play at a high enough level to prevent the Seahawks from being heavy players in next offseason's QB market? Is Sam Howell going to be the answer?
Doubtful.
The Seahawks have talent and I don't want to go so far as to say that they're going to be sellers at some point this year, but I don't think we're going to see this team really contending in the NFC West as we have over the last decade-plus.