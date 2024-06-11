5 NFL veterans on thin ice as teams get deeper into offseason activities
There will be quite a few players across the NFL who end up being cut before the final roster deadline becomes due later this offseason. Are these five players on thin ice? Yes, it's that time of the year where he can begin to speculate which players across the NFL might be on the roster bubble.
In many instances, it's because of financial reasons, but in most instances, the player's performance is just not good enough to warrant keeping them. It's a tough situation for teams, especially if the player happened to be a first-round pick.
The hopes for a player drafted in the first round are insanely high, but sometimes, teams simply whiff and draft a dud. There are going to be quite a few players who get cut between now and the beginning of the 2024 regular season. Are these five players on thin ice themselves?
5 NFL veterans on thin ice as teams get deeper into offseason activities
Zach Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
It's a new beginning for QB Zach Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos for virtually nothing by the New York Jets. The Wilson tenure in New York was nothing short of a disaster, and it's not even certain if the 2021 NFL Draft second overall pick makes the Broncos roster.
Through the short stint of offseason activities thus far, Wilson has been a distant third to Bo Nix, the Broncos shiny rookie, and Jarrett Stidham, the most boring QB in the history of the NFL. It's quite the sad situation for Wilson, who could still bounce back, but Denver may opt to keep the higher floor player in Stidham as the QB2, especially with Bo Nix likely being the long-term solution.