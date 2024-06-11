5 NFL veterans on thin ice as teams get deeper into offseason activities
Cam Robinson, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Robinson has played one full season in his seven-year NFL career and just is not a special player at left tackle. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a pretty strong iOL with Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff, but their tackle situation is iffy. Jacksonville could save over $17 million by cutting Robinson this offseason, and perhaps part of that freed up space could help in extending Trevor Lawrence.
And it's not like the Jags don't have bodies at tackle. They have three other young tackles in Anton Harrison, Walker Little, and rookie Javon Foster who could easily bump Robinson off the roster. Further, there are still some viable free agent left tackles on the market as well. To me, there isn't much of a reason to keep Cam Robinson rostered.
He's not a plus player and is eating up a good bit of cap space that the Jags would surely love to have.
Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
Man, what a horrid start to a career by Treylon Burks, who has been virtually non-existent during his first two years with the Tennessee Titans. He effectively replaced AJ Brown on the roster, who enjoyed some career years with the Eagles the last two seasons. The total opposite is true for Burks, who may not even make the final roster.
In free agency this offseason, the Titans signed WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, and they have DeAndre Hopkins under contract for one more season. Being that the regime that drafted Burks isn't even present in Tennessee anymore, you'd have to assume that he's as good as gone unless he can carve out a role elsewhere, perhaps on special teams.
This move to trade AJ Brown and draft Burks might be one of the worst in the NFL over the last decade, and Burks not making the final roster as a former first-round pick would be a disaster.