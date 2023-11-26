5 NFL Week 12 Injury Updates for Fantasy Football Managers
NFL Week 12 Injury Update #2: Baltimore Ravens WR, Zay Flowers (Hip) Questionable
John Harbaugh's group is in a good position heading into the playoff hunt. The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) are first in the AFC North with keys to their post-season secured. They tie with the Cleveland Browns for best divisional record (3-2). Their last rivalry game is next month - allowing them time to correct mistakes.
A Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers will give the Ravens a chance to advance in the conference standings. Higher seeding in the playoff bracket could result in an easier path to the Super Bowl. Todd Monken's offense must outscore Justin Herbert for the Ravens to achieve victory. Zay Flowers' (hip) availability is uncertain and could hurt the team's odds.
NFL Week 12 Injury Update #1: Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow (right wrist) OUT
Hiccups throughout the season have hurt Zac Taylor's squad. Consecutive divisional losses put the Cincinnati Bengals in an unfavorable situation before the season began. Brian Callahan's offense looked different from previous years. They struggled to move the football down the field and lacked big play ability. It cost the Bengals important wins - dropping them to the bottom of the AFC North.
A lingering calf injury kept Joe Burrow from performing at a high level. He played hesitant and forced inaccurate throws. A right wrist injury will sideline the Burrow during an important game. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Acrisure Stadium to steal a road win. Sunday's loser will endure an improbable playoff hunt for the remainder of the season.
Injuries are one of the worst parts of professional sports. They impact outcomes and potential championship seasons. We hope the next man on the depth chart is prepared to fill these starters' shoes. The playoffs are coming, and franchises do not want to get left behind.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.