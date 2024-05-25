5 players who could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season
There are well over 1,000 active NFL players, and some of them will surely make their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season. To be fair, though, the Pro Bowl has turned into a bit of a popularity contest, so the players that make it aren't always deserving. And some that do not make it should have. Oh well, that's just what the Pro Bowl has turned into.
But most of the time, players that do earn a Pro Bowl did do enough to earn it, and with how much talent this league has, there will be a plethora of players who make their first Pro Bowl. Which five players of perhaps many more could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season?
1. Jordan Love, QB
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love was a problem in 2023. His mid-season turnaround completely flipped the script for the Packers, as they ended with a 9-8 record and appeared in the NFC Divisional Round. Love ended up tossing 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on the season. He also earned a 108.6 rating in the playoffs.
Right now, there might actually not be 10 QBs in the NFL better than Jordan Love, and with how young this Packers offense is, this unit can truly explode in 2024. There is no reason to believe Jordan Love doesn't play even better in 2024.
2. Anthony Richardson, QB
In Anthony Richardson's limited rookie season, he actually put quite a bit of good play on film. He's also a true dual-threat QB, which makes him doubly as hard to defend. Furthermore, his head coach is Shane Steichen, who is clearly an offensive guru. Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts was obvious.
And Hurts' decline in 2023 can probably be attributed to not having Steichen. The Indianapolis Colts offense features a stout offensive line, nice weapons like Michael Pittman Jr and Adonai Mitchell, and a bruising running back in Jonathan Taylor. Richardson has everything he needs for the second-year QB jump, which can end in a Pro Bowl berth.