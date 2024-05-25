5 players who could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season
3. Nico Collins, WR
Nico Collins nearly tripled his production in 2023. He caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging five receptions and 87 yards per game. Collins truly exploded in 2023, and you can assume that much of that was due to CJ Stroud.
Well, not only did the Texans add some help in the backfield with RB Joe Mixon, but they also swung a trade for Stefon Diggs. Diggs being in the picture will take a bit of attention away from Collins, and considering Collins is younger, more explosive, and better than Stefon Diggs at this point, the fourth-year wide receiver can have a monster year.
The Houston Texans are my Super Bowl pick this year, so that would also mean a ton of attention gets put on the team and their best players. Nico Collins is on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2024.
4. Quinn Meinerz, OG
Quinn Meinerz was the third-rated guard out of 79 qualifiers in 2023, according to PFF. That'll do. The third-year player was a monster on the Denver Broncos interior offensive line. The Broncos themselves weren't a great team, so Meinerz didn't get the recognition he should have gotten.
And I do think the iOL is an especially hard position to garner attention in, as they are doing most of the dirty work, but Quinn Meinerz can play even better in 2024, so even if Denver still isn't great, he'll get the recognition he deserves. Better QB play will also make life easier for the Denver Broncos OL, which was a very good unit in 2023.
5. Marquise Brown, WR
Let's get a bit freaky with this last selection. Marquise Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and is someone who can stretch the field for this offense, which is something that was not present in 2023. With Rashee Rice dealing with some off-field things and rookie WR Xavier Worthy being the only other WR of note in that room, the stage is set for Hollywood Brown.
I also think we'll see Travis Kelce again in a bit of a physical decline, so I do not anticipate him being quite as productive as previous seasons. Well, that really gives Brown a huge chance to rack up the receptions and yards. And the Chiefs will again be an elite team, so their best players will get recognition.
Patrick Mahomes is also the greatest QB on the planet, so he won't have any issues finding his open wide receivers. I envision Hollywood Brown catching nearly 100 passes and easily eclipsing 1,000 yards in 2024.