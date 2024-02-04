5 potential salary cap casualties entering 2024 NFL Season
The NFL is a business first and entertainment second, but there are a few players who I could see being salary cap casualties heading into the 2025 season.
By Daniel Davis
The NFL is first and foremost a business and as the season progresses, every team has some choices regarding Salary Cap. Teams have also signed very player-friendly deals in the past which have come back to haunt them. Most notably Albert Hanesworth for the then Washington Redskins and Nadomakong Suh for the Dolphins. Both players were signed to massive $100+ deals and both players were released a few seasons after leaving massive dead cap in their wake.
This season, while there isn't a clear player who is being overpaid - except for Daniel Jones - there are a few players who I could see being casualties of the NFL salary cap either for business or age reasons.
Justin Simmons - Safety, Denver Broncos
As a Colts and Raiders fan for the majority of my life, I can say I know a lot about Justin Simmons. He's one of the best safeties in recent years and helps make the Broncos who they are today. Simmons possesses a natural talent for the ball and an understanding of where the ball is going. Denver's defense has been in the top 10 over the past few years in passing and rushing defense.
Simmons played in 15 games last season and accumulated 53 tackles and 3 interceptions along with 1 sack. Simmons played very well in coverage earning a Pro Bowl spot. This all being said, Simmons has a nearly $19 million deal. If the Broncos release him they will save roughly $14 million in cap space and around $4 million in dead money. In order for him to stay in Denver I think the team will require him to restructure his deal.