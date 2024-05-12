A trio of second-year quarterbacks are under huge pressure for 2024 NFL Season
Is it already possible that a trio of second-year quarterbacks are under a ton of pressure approaching the 2024 NFL Season? I think we're now in a league where production is expected almost immediately, and that has caused a heightened sense of aggression from teams in trying to build the best roster possible.
And the most important position by a mile is QB. If a team does not have a franchise QB, their hopes of winning are zero, end of discussion. There might only be five truly elite quarterbacks on the face of the Earth, and the clock might already be ticking for a trio of second-year passers.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young threw just 11 touchdowns in 2023 and had a passer rating in the low-70s. However, it was not all his fault, as the situation around Young was just deplorable. With a new head coach installed in Dave Canales and some serious reinforcements added along the offensive line and at wide receiver, the Carolina Panthers need to see some production in 2024.
If Bryce Young replicates his rookie season in 2024, wouldn't the franchise start to get a bit more worried? To me, Young does not have to be great, but the pressure is on to perform give how much the Panthers added to the offense.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson played in just four games during his rookie season due to injury. While he's not even 22 years old yet, not only will Richardson have to show something in year two, but he also has to show that he can take care of himself and stay on the field. What would happen if Richardson was only able to suit up for, let's say, 10 games in 2024?
The way I see it, if the Colts cannot rely on Richardson to start most every week, why would they continue to have faith in him as their franchise quarterback? I am high on Richardson personally and think he can be a franchise QB, but the injury concern from year one could spill into year two.
It'd be a disaster situation for the Colts but one that could happen.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon invested a ton of money into the offense this offseason, signing RB Tony Pollard, OC Lloyd Cushenberry, and WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. They also took JC Latham to add to the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the Titans do have an incredibly old wide receiver room. it's clear that Carthon is investing heavily into Levis.
Levis tossed eight touchdowns against four interceptions in 2023, but half of those touchdowns came in his first career start. If Levis can't show some promise in year two, with the amount of resources that have been spilled into the unit, the Titans would perhaps have to begin making preparations for life after Will Levis.