Aaron Rodgers' charade with Achilles injury has permanently hurt the New York Jets
Enough said.
New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers put on a pathetic charade this year with his Achilles injury, and it's something that has permanently hurt the New York Jets. Did anyone truly believe that Aaron Rodgers was going to return this season? He maintained that he'd be able to get back out there if the Jets remained in playoff contention, but the team has officially been eliminated.
The Jets really got screwed here and are letting Rodgers walk all over them. The first huge event was hiring Nathaniel Hackett. Obviously, this was done to make the Jets way more appealing for Rodgers, who thinks highly of Hackett for whatever reason. When the two are on the field together, Rodgers has been very productive, but it's pretty clear that Rodgers is the one doing the bulk of the work with that offense.
Hackett has been one of the worst coaches in the NFL this year, and his inept offenses are way too reliant on Aaron Rodgers. The event was letting Rodgers seemingly have a say in who the Jets brought in. You bet that he had a say in the Jets signing Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner, and perhaps other players. And let's be real, here, what signing that got the Rodgers' Seal of Approval even turned out to be a good one?
I mean, Lazard is practically stealing money from the Jets. New York had to give up valuable draft capital to land Rodgers, and with his recents comments that he doesn't think 2024 will be his last season, that might scare the Jets away from drafting a QB in 2024, even though they are in perfect position to do so.
So now, the Jets may miss out on a QB prospect they fall in love with because they don't want to upset Aaron Rodgers and continue to naively take his word. The Jets currently have the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they need quite a bit. A left tackle and wide receiver seem to be the most likely picks for the Jets.
However, in any other scenario, they'd be eyeing a QB, but Rodgers and his controlling, CEO-type personality is not going to let the Jets take a QB. Aaron Rodgers and his Achilles injury too have permanently hurt the Jets.