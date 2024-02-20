AFC East Draft Preview - The likely pick and the "Whoa!" pick for each team
As the NFL, and the dozens of college athletes who will become rookies in 2024, prepare to descend on Detroit for the NFL draft, starting April 27th, I will take a look at each team’s draft needs, predict who they should take in the first round, and predict a potential trade that could shake up the draft and give each team an advantage at a position of need.
Buffalo Bills - Pick 28 - Areas of Need - Wide Receiver, Tackle, Defensive Back
Best Pick - Brian Thomas - Wide Receiver - LSU
For the Bills, who are salary cap-strapped and looking to rebuild at a number of positions, this pick probably comes down to Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU and Troy Franklin of Oregon and who the Bills rank higher. With a number of talented receivers in the draft, Buffalo will hope that either or both Thomas Jr. or Franklin are available.
Thomas Jr. seems to be the best fit of the two for the Bills. The Tiger standout had 17 Touchdowns last year and is considered by most as having the top acceleration and maximum speed in the draft.
Given Gabe Davis’s free agency and inconsistent position, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott will likely turn to the draft to find the deep threat Josh Allen needs to attack opposing secondaries and make the Bills offense a consistent threat to opposing defenses.
Shake it up Pick - Trade up for Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver - LSU
If the Bills want to shake up the 2024 draft, like they did in moving up to get Josh Allen in 2018 and trade up to get Josh Allen a future franchise player at a position of need, like they did with Dalton Kinkade in 2023, a move up to the top 5 to select Malik Nabers WR LSU is the move the Bills need to make.
Nabers is often seen as the “consolidation prize” for teams looking for a WR in this year's draft.
But with no disrespect to Marvin Harrison Jr., Nabers season of 89 catches, 1569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games puts the LSU product in the same discussion as LSU greats Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase; two greats at LSU who are top 5 WRs in the NFL.
Nabers would give the Bills flexibility if Stefon Diggs were to move on in 2024 or 2025. Using Diggs as a piece in a move up for Nabers would provide much-needed salary cap relief while giving Allen his next big weapon to pair along Kincaid