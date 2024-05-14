AFC East quarterback power rankings: Is it Josh Allen and everyone else?
The AFC East could end up being an extremely challenging division in football in 2024. And much of this is due to the talent at quarterback. The division was a two-horse race in 2023, as the Jets were out of it the second Aaron Rodgers went down with his torn Achilles. With Rodgers surely preparing to start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Jets could find themselves right back in the mix.
The division has belonged to the Buffalo Bills for years now, but even the Bills roster has lost a ton of talent this offseason. Usually, the best QB in any given division is on the team that wins said division. So, who is the best passer in the AFC E
4. Drake Maye/Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
It does not matter if Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett starts in Week 1 for the New England Patriots; either QB is the "worst" in the AFC East. Now sure, this doesn't mean Maye or Brissett will play poorly. In fact, there may not be a better backup QB in the NFL than Brissett. And Drake Maye is a very good prospect who has a lot of similarities in his game to Justin Herbert.
The Patriots are clearly in a rebuilding phase, which is the complete opposite spot that their three divisional foes are in. Maye and Brissett could be a fine solution in 2024, but they're ranked this low until proven otherwise.
3. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers won the NFL MVP award in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, in 2022, he endured the worst starting season of his NFL career, as his passer rating was barely above 90. And then in 2023, he ruptured hsi Achiiles just a handful of plays in the season. Over the last two years, Rodgers hasn't enjoyed a ton of NFL success.
Until he can prove he's still part of his old self, he'll be ranked as the third-best QB in the AF East. I do think with whatever he's got left, he can still be an elite passer, but he's 40 years old and surely doesn't have a ton of time left in the NFL.
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
There might not be a more controversial QB in the NFL than Tua Tagovailoa, who is definietly a prolific passer, but should he be putting up better numbers than he has? He seems to have shed the injury-prone label in 2023, but Tagovailoa doesm't feel like an elite QB and might never be. He's a clear No. 2 to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills but a clear upgrade over Aaron Rodgers.
The Miami Dolphins will go as far as Tua Tagovailoa takes them.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
I don't believe this should be a surprise to anyone. Josh Allen is the best QB in the AFC East but is also the most turnover-prone passer in the NFL. Allen throew a whopping 18 interceptions in 2023 and saw his touchdowns, passer rating, and QBR decline from the 2022 season. Allen needs to clean up his interceptions if he wants to finally reach the peak.
I am personally lower on Josh Allen than most people, but most teams in the NFL would not hesitate to replace their current QB with Allen, who is a true dual-threat passer.