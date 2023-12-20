AFC quarterback Power Rankings ahead of Week 16
Let's try to rank all 16 starting QBs in the AFC!
8. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew has gone 6-4 in 10 starts with the Indianapolis Colts this year and is doing an admirable job filling in for starter Anthony Richardson. Minshew should be viewed more as a bridge QB who can be a stopgap option for teams for a year or so. He can play.
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Didn't most of us expect Trevor Lawrence to take a bigger jump in year three? He's regressed as a passer and the Jacksonville Jaguars now sit at 8-6 and are a threat to not even win their division in 2023.
6. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio this year, so he's taking much better care of the football and eclipsed his 2022 passing TD total weeks ago. Wilson is having a solid season and has his Denver Broncos team 6-2 over the last eight games.
5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is having the worst statistical season of his career, and much of that can be attributed to his sub-par wide receiver room. Either way, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense is struggling a bit and not where they were in prior seasons.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen just about turns the ball over at least once a game, and that just might be who he'll always be. He's not been great this year and the Buffalo Bills definitely aren't as good as they have been in prior seasons, but they've rattled off two wins in a row and are now 8-6.
3. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud missed Week 15 due to a concussion, but he's still the starter of this team. I'd have put Case Keenum in for the Houston Texans if Stroud was out for the year, but not only is he likely returning to the lineup for Week 16, he's having a Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie QB, which is just unheard of.
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying another strong season with the Miami Dolphins and is again throwing for a ton of yards, mainly to Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are a postseason lock, but there are a ton of questions beyond that.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Between doing damage through the air and on the ground, Lamar Jackson is currently the best QB in the AFC and might be gaining more steam for the NFL MVP award. Jackson has his Ravens' squad at 11-3 as they inch closer to the #1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage.