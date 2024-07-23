AFC South: Highlighting each team's WR room heading into 2024 NFL season
The AFC South is actually spewing talent. Let's dive into each team's wide receiver room heading into the 2024 NFL Season. As the NFL becomes more of an offense-first league, the WR position is becoming that much more valuable.
Teams across the NFL are loading up at the position, and the AFC South actually had a ton of significant movement at wide receiver this offseason. Let's highlight each team in the AFC South's WR room heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC South: Highlighting each team's WR room heading into 2024 NFL season
Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell
Perhaps the best WR room in the AFC South, the Houston Texans are clearly trying to go all-in this offseason. They traded for former Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs, and also inked Nico Collins to a contract extension. Tank Dell returns for year two, so the Texans have a nice mix of players at different points of their careers.
Collins is right in the middle of his prime, Diggs is a season veteran, and Dell still has a ton of fun upside. This should be plenty for stud QB CJ Stroud to feast in the 2024 NFL Season.
Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd
Clearly the oldest WR room in the AFC South, the Titans may also have the best and most consistent room here. DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd have all been 1,000-yard players at some points during their career, so if nothing else, Titans GM Ran Carthon is surrounding second-year QB Will Levis with some seasoned players.
However, their ages are all a factor, as none of them are as explosive as they were in previous years of their career, so that could end up being a problem. The Titans signed both Ridley and Boyd this offseason. Ridley got a four-year deal, and Boyd got a one-year deal.
In my opinion, a competent QB can do some damage with this WR room, even if it is not a long-term solution.
Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell
The Indianapolis Colts may have an underrated WR room here with Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell. Pittman had over 1,100 yards in 2023, and the then-rookie downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards. Indy is clearly building something sustainable on offense, as they also added Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft and already field a very good offensive line.
Second-year QB Anthony Richardson will not have a shortage of players at wide receiver, as Alec Pierce should also factor into the equation.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr
There isn't anything special here with the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver room, and all of the moves that GM Trent Baalke makes just do not seem to end in them fielding a top unit. Christian Kirk is a low-end WR1 but is quite good. Gabe Davis is not a consistent player or a WR1, and the verdict is obviously out on rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars to have a top tight end in Evan Engram, so that should take a little bit off of the WRs plates in 2024, but this unit is not looking all that great on paper. If I were the Jaguars, I would consider adding a free agent. Someone like Michael Thomas or Hunter Renfrow could make some sense as a late-offseason addition.