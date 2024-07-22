NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
Let's take on quite the daunting task and rank all 32 rosters in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. Who tops the list? Building a winning NFL roster may be one of the most hard things to do in professional sports. It's abundantly clear that no matter how good a team is, they will not win consistently without a franchise QB.
But there are 52 other active roster spots, so much more goes into a roster than just the QB. In one of our biggest power rankings yet on NFL Spin Zone this offseason, let's dive into a massive power ranking with all 32 rosters. Which roster is the best? Which is the worst?
Let's begin!
32. New York Giants
I am once again asking what in the heck the New York Giants are attempting to do? This roster is a disaster from top to bottom outside of Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, and the newly-acquired Brian Burns. General Manager Joe Schoen is clearly in way over his head, so I would not be surprised if his seat began to warm up during the 2024 NFL Season, as the G-Men will not be any good.
They somehow passed up on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of the second-best WR in Malik Nabers. They are putting on a masterclass on how to not build an NFL roster. Yikes all the way around.
31. Arizona Cardinals
I cannot fault the Arizona Cardinals for still having one of the worst rosters in the NFL. They are clearly headed in the right direction with GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathon Gannon. Both men showed that they are going to be able to perform their jobs at a high level last year. The Cardinals still need another offseason or two to put more talent around QB Kyler Murray, but you can begin to see the vision here.
Do not be surprised to see Murray and the Cardinals shock some people in 2024, but they are going to fall short due to their overall lack of talent.
30. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are another team that is clearly rebuilding, but that also means their roster isn’t good. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf may need another couple of offseasons to clean up the mess that was made by the departed Bill Belichick, so what he inherited is simply not his fault.
The Patriots do have some nice talent on defense, but I would expect this team to win a handful of games and again be picking very high in the 2025 NFL Draft.
29. Washington Commanders
A bad offseason from new General Manager Adam Peters has his Washington Commanders team ranked quite low. I don’t believe Jayden Daniels was the right pick at No. 2 overall, and some of their most notable offseason additions outside of Daniels include Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner, and Austin Ekeler.
That would be an amazing haul… if it was 2017. The Commanders also hired Dan Quinn to replace the fired Ron Rivera, so I am not sure they made much of a head coaching change at all. The Commanders are again going to be a bad football team. They have a bad roster and a shaky coaching staff, so prepare yourselves, Commanders fans.