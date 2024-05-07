AFC West quarterback Power Rankings: It's Bo Nix or bust in Denver
The AFC West was once recently seem as a top division in the NFL, but it's not lived up to that billing. How do the projected starting QBs in the division stack up versus each other? You can probably guess who the No. 1 QB in the division is, but after that, the rest of the projected starters could be a bit fluid.
Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Gardner Minshew highlight the other three likely starters for the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders as we slowly but surely approach Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank all four projected starters.
AFC West quarterback Power Rankings: It's Bo Nix or bust in Denver
4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix's fit with the Denver Broncos is nearly perfect. While he's not an exciting prospect, he might have the best situation that any rookie QB is stepping into. With a ton of pressure, however, Nix will have to prove his worth early, as I do not think Sean Payton would hesitate to pursue Dak Prescott in 2025 if he hits the open market.
Bo Nix is the "worst" starting QB in the AFC West until further notice, and I guess we can't even say for 100% certainty that Nix would even start Week 1, but it's likely he does.
3. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
If Bo Nix ended up being quite close to the second-best QB in the division and clearly separated himself from Gardner Minshew by the end of the season, I would not be surprised. Minshew is a fun, high-end backup who figures to be the starter in Las Vegas for at least one season. The Raiders missed out on the QB fun in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it looks like they are ready to roll with Minshew.
It could be a very lean year for the Raiders, who are now all of a sudden in the QB carousel.
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is overrated by the NFL masses, but he's the second-best QB in the division. For the most part, the second-best QB is not the team with the division winner, but you never know. The LA Chargers managed to win the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, hiring him away from Michigan. Harbaugh returns to the NFL for the first time since 2014.
He had a very successful first stint as a head coach in the NFL and could have the formula to do it in LA with the Chargers.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Yeah, this is self-explanatory. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three out of the last five Super Bowls and are firmly in the dynasty territory with no end in sight. Mahomes was gifted the worst group of pass-catchers in the NFL during 2023 and was able to fuel the team to the Super Bowl title, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
With the Chiefs offseason which has included signing Hollywood Brown, drafting Xavier Worthy, and extending Chris Jones and Travis Kelce, Mahomes and KC are again positioning themselves for what could be their fourth Super Bowl in six seasons and the first team in NFL history to three-peat.