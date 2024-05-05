3 potential first-time MVP candidates in the 2024 NFL Season
Could the 2024 NFL Season see a first-time MVP award winner?
Is it possible that there could be a new MVP during the 2024 NFL Season? Let's look at three players who could win their first award. The MVP has turned into the best quarterback award for better or worse, and during the 2023 season, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award since 2019.
Both Patrick Mahomes and Jackson are responsible for four total MVP awards since the 2018 NFL Season. And it'd be nice to see someone different win the award in 2024. There were some potential first-time MVP candidates last year. A duo of 49ers players in Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey were heavily in the running until the end.
Could this coming season bring a year where a player wins their first MVP award?
3 potential first-time MVP candidates in the 2024 NFL Season
1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
There isn't a lot to dislike about the Houston Texans. They've embraced the all-in approach this offseason, signing pass rusher Danielle Hunter and trading for Stefon Diggs, among many other moves. The team realizes that they have a stud quarterback on a rookie deal, so they're rightly taking advantage of that.
Stroud quickly established himself as a top-10 QB in his rookie campaign, leading the Texans to the Divisional Round. It's going to be hard for someone to convince me that he does not win the MVP in 2024.
2. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Fun fact; Bengals QB Joe Burrow has never played a full season in his NFL career. He's about to enter year five with a ton of pressure, actually. Can Burrow put together a full season and actually start to build something for himself? He already turns 28 in December and will now have some new faces on offense, including tackle Trent Brown, tight end Mike Gesicki, and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The only human on the face of the Earth still playing in the NFL who can compete with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow will firmly be in the MVP running if he can stay on the field.
3. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy may never win the NFL MVP award if the San Francisco 49ers always have the best group of offensive play-makers in the NFL. That was the big debate last year, but let's be honest; both Purdy and the situation around him can be elite. Purdy, in 2023, led the league in TD percentage, yards per attempt, yards per completion, passer rating, and QBR.
Frankly, if any other QB had the season that Brock Purdy did, they'd have won the award, so it is a bit unfair that he didn't win the award. It's possible that Brock Purdy is even better in 2024, but my goodness, he's about maxed out the statistical ouput.
Let's not overthink this; he's an elite quarterback who should be in the MVP conversation this year.