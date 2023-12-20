Arizona Cardinals make massive moves in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
One of the more interesting teams to follow when draft season rolls around is the Arizona Cardinals. In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, they make some bold moves. The Cardinals currently have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which might take them out of the Caleb Williams and Drake Maye sweepstakes.
A huge question for this team when draft season rolls around is whether or not they would stick with Kyler Murray. Personally, I believe that Murray is one of the most talented passers in the league, and I think they should stick with him, but if they get an offer they can't refuse, why not make the move? The current regime in Arizona did not draft or extend Murray, so perhaps they want to go in a different direction.
Let's put together a 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Arizona Cardinals
11th Overall Pick - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The first major move made here is trading down from the third overall spot down eight spots and still being able to land the second-best wide receiver in the class. This draft is going to be about helping Kyler Murray and reloading on the offensive side of the ball. Keon Coleman is 6'4" and has all the makings of a future WR1 in the NFL.
14th Overall Pick - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Fixing the offense is a huge priority for the Cards, but this team needs serious help on both sides of the ball, especially along the defensive line. Jer'Zhan is arguably the best defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft class and would give the Cardinals more juice up front for Jonathan Gannon to use.