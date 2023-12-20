NFC quarterback Power Rankings ahead of Week 16
Who is the best QB in the NFC?
The NFC is a disastrously weak conference with only one true contender. Let's power rank each team's starting QB ahead of Week 16. The San Francisco 49ers might have the easiest path to a Super Bowl in recent memory. I think unless something catastrophic happens, this team is going to represent the NFC in February.
The 49ers aren't the only team in the NFC, though. Most other teams in the conference are rather irrelevant and would have to go on a magical run to make noise when the playoffs start. Anyway, let's power ranking the 16 starting QBs in the NFC ahead of Week 16.
16. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder is truly awful, so I do not think blaming Arthur Smith for the team's recent woes is entirely accurate. Ridder was a mid-round pick and didn't really have many qualities indicative of a franchise QB. The 2022 QB class was awful, and the Falcons should definitely look elsewhere in 2024 for their QB of the future. I think Smith remains as the head coach, for what that is worth.
15. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
I think the Sam Howell experiment isn't going to last much longer. Howell has thrown for a ton of yards but has also added 15 interceptions into that. He's shown flashes here and there but has thrown 2 touchdowns against six interceptions over the last four games. He's not good.
14. Tommy DeVito, New York Giants
Tommy DeVito is a fun story, but that's about it. He has played well enough to warrant being back on the team in 2024, but I'd anticipate him being a QB3 as I think the New York Giants are going to draft someone.
13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young hasn't been good this year, but a lot of that is due to just how dysfunctional the Carolina Panthers have been. Young has shown flashes, which is encouraging, but fellow rookie QB CJ Stroud playing as well as he has this year has put more attention on Young, and not in a good way.
12. Nick Mullens, Minnesota Vikings
Nick Mullens is an experienced backup in the NFL and did make some nice throws in Week 15 for the Minnesota Vikings. With Kirk Cousins being out, the Vikings maintaining a horse in the NFC playoff race is amazing. Mullens is serviceable at best, and that could be good enough or Minny to clinch a spot in the postseason.
11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray has been just OK in his return to the field after his ACL rehab. I do think Murray is a franchise QB, and I do not think the Arizona Cardinals plan on moving on from him. The Cards' roster is depleted of talent and Murray doesn't have a ton to work with there. Right now, we'll nestle him just outside the top 10 until he proves he can be that type of passer again.
10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Both Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have regressed a bit this year, and I think Smith's regression from his breakout 2022 campaign was expected. Not often do you see a backup-caliber QB put together back-to-back great seasons. There are many instances of these QBs catching lightning in a bottle for a year only to return to their old self the following year.
9. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Can we please pull the plug on the Justin Fields experiment? It's year three for him now, and there's still questions whether or not he's a franchise QB in the NFL. Gang, we're in year three, and if he hasn't put it together now, he never will. with QBs, you can usually tell by year two at the latest if they're a franchise passer. Year three is almost over and there are still more questions than answers.