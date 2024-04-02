Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Draft: Team comes away with an insane haul
This would put the Cardinals back on the map!
The Arizona Cardinals could walk away with a ton of promising players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could this haul be what they need to rebuild the team? With the 4th overall pick, the Cardinals might be able to get quite the haul of picks in trading down from that spot.
For Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, he surely sees just how talent-depleted his roster is, and it's not even close to his fault. This is his second year as the GM and he may decide that a trade down to net more capital is the way to go to rebuild this team for head coach Jonathan Gannon and his franchise QB, Kyler Murray.
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, did the Arizona Cardinals come away with a draft class to push the team to the finish line of their rebuild?
20th Overall Pick (via PIT) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
Trading down multiple times, the Cardinals were still able to land a very good WR prospect in Brian Thomas Jr from LSU. With LSU having an elite history of churning out insane NFL wide receivers, Ossenfort banks on Thomas Jr to be the WR1 for Kyler Murray and the offense.