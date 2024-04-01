Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft: Can the team find their franchise quarterback?
Can the Minnesota Vikings find their franchise QB in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
It's not a secret that the Minnesota Vikings could be targeting a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Can they get their guy in this mock draft? I don't think a team acquires an additional first-round pick if they didn't have big plans for it. That's exactly what the Vikings did earlier this offseason, acquiring the 23rd overall pick from the Houston Texans.
Now with picks 11 and 23, Minnesota has a very strong base to make a huge offer to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will very likely be for a QB. The Vikes could end up drafting one of the "big four" passers who include Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy. Notably, the team signed Sam Darnold this offseason to a $10 million deal, which is big for at least one reason.
Can the Vikings get their franchise QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
4th Overall (via ARI) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
There you have it. I traded up with the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that included picks 11, 23, and a 2025 first-round pick. That was enough for the Cardinals, as they move down a good bit and allow the Vikings to use the 4th pick for Drake Maye from UNC. Here's the thing with Sam Darnold - he got a $10 million deal and has actually played well in recent years when he's gotten the chance.
Is it out of question to think that the Vikings might want to take a chance on a more raw but high-ceiling QB? Giving Darnold $10 million could tell me that they are going to redshirt their rookie QB and let Darnold play most or all of the 2024 season as the starter. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each did not play their then-rookie QBs immediately. Patrick Mahomes was redshirted and Jordan Love didn't become a full-time starter until his fourth year in the league.
Drake Maye might have the highest ceiling of any QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, but does need a good bit of work with his feet, so maybe this is the plan.