Bears 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Team lands two blue-chip prospects
The Chicago Bears move up the board for two blue chip prospects and round out their draft class with a hoard of reigning national champions
Round 3 Pick 75: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Chicago just added D'Andre Swift, and in this mock draft, Khalil Herbert leaves, but that's another section. Bears fans may be stunned, but sometimes, hard moves need to be made. In this case, there is no doubt about it. Last season, the Michigan Wolverines won the national title, and their offense was spearheaded by Corum, who ran for 27 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards.
His explosiveness and elusiveness allowed him to break off big gains on the ground, while his sure hands made him a threat in the passing game as well. Corum's ability to consistently move the chains and find the end zone provided crucial momentum for Michigan. That can translate in the Windy City given the style of offense the Bears have been running for so many years.
Round 4 Pick 122 via trade (PHI): Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
Move down the board and recoup some captial to land some talent. The Bears once again go down the Michigan pipeline (and will continue to do so) and grab one of their big blockers up front in guard Trevor Keegan. This may seem high to some, but given the current state of affairs with Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis (one isn't always 100% healthy and the other looks rough), depth is needed.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 320 pounds, Keegan has the physical presence to anchor the interior of the Bears' offensive line and provide much-needed protection for their quarterback. Additionally, Keegan's experience in Michigan's pro-style offense has honed his technique and football IQ, making him well-prepared to step in and contribute immediately.
Round 4 Pick 133 via trade (BUF): Braiden McGregor, DE, Michigan
Braiden McGregor possesses a rare combination of athleticism and raw talent that undoubtedly translates to the NFL stage. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 260 pounds, McGregor already boasts the physical attributes necessary to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. However, he was more of a situational player in college, but still effective.
With the Bears, the team will need to focus on improving his footwork and refining his hand placement and pass-rushing moves. if it works, McGregor could become a force to be reckoned with at the professional level. Additionally, adding size and strength to his frame would enhance his ability to shed blocks and hold his ground against NFL offensive linemen. It can't hurt to try.