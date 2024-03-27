Bears GM Ryan Poles blasts former 2nd overall pick for lazy take on Caleb Williams
Ryan Poles heard what Rpbert Griffin III had to say about Caleb Williams not wanting to play in Chicago and didn't hold back
Just because Robert Griffin III is a Heisman Trophy Winner doesn't mean his analysis is as good as his play was on the football field. Sorry, but it's true.
When RGIII, the former No. 2 overall pick back in 2012 by the then Washington Redskins (now Commanders) came out and spoke about Caleb Williams should "pull an Eli Manning" and refuse to play in Chicago, the Bears, notably general manager Ryan Poles, were pisssed. It was in fact, a lazy take, and Poles didn't hold back when asked about it.
"It pisses me off a little bit to be honest with you because we were hired to break a cycle. The same thing when I was in Kansas City. Coach Reid, all of us where brought there to break a cycle. And we did. And no one talks about those days anymore. It's all about what they are right now. I really believe we are about to break that cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. So the past is the past. I don't worry about that all. It's all about where we're going."- Bears GM Ryan Poles
Poles may have his share of detractors, but what he just did here is enough to earn a standing ovation. A rare occurrence but true. What Poles said was true. Until Patrick Mahomes arrived in Kansas City, the franchise never had a true elite quarterback since Len Dawson ran the show. Now look where they are.
The same thing with the Bears. They have not a true game-changer since Sid Luckman. Jim McMahon may have won a Super Bowl but Luckman is still the standard. Also, last we checked, this situation is NOT like Eli Manning's situation in a way.
Coming off a 7-10 season, Chicago has this pick because the Panthers made the decision to trade their 1st to Chicago for the rights to draft Bryce Young. How did that work out? The worst record in the league. Additionally, Chicago is also one of the biggest markets in the country, AND they still have their own first round pick which is No. 9 overall.
Ryan Poles did the right thing by putting RG3 on blast for a lazy and frankly sleepy analysis on Caleb Williams
Under the leadership of Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears are undergoing a significant cultural shift. Unlike previous regimes, they are actively working to instill a winning mentality and a culture of excellence. The record has been underwhelming, but sometimes, it takes going through the rough sledding before finally reaping the benefits of hard work.
Poles and his team have made deliberate efforts to surround Williams with players that can help with his transition such as Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and D'Andre Swift. This proactive approach contrasts sharply with past management styles and sets the stage for a more promising future for the franchise. It was always about trading large packages for players that only amounted to short-term success as opposed to long-term sustainability.
Unlike teams with more tumultuous environments, such as the Carolina Panthers, the Bears present a stable and supportive setting for a young quarterback to thrive. Poles' rebuke of Griffin serves as a reminder that the Bears are positioning themselves as an attractive destination for top talent, both on and off the field.