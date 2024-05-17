Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2024
Denver Broncos
Best addition: QB Bo Nix
The last time the Denver Broncos reached the playoffs was 2015, when the team won Super Bowl 50. Since then, the team is a combined 52-79 and has reeled off seven consecutive losing seasons. There have been six head coaches, and a total of 13 different starting quarterbacks. That latter number will change.
The team used the 12th overall pick on Auburn University’s Bo Nix, who is 24 years old and has plenty of experience. “To me, the age…,” explained Denver general manager George Paton, “especially with a guy like Bo Nix, 61 starts, we feel like he'll be more game-ready than if we were going to draft a 21-year-old.”
Biggest loss: S Justin Simmons
It’s hard to determine what is the bigger surprise. This offseason, the Broncos parted ways with two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. He was given the “franchise” tag in 2021 and eventually signed a four-year, $61 million deal. After 30 interceptions (1 TD) in eight years with the club, he was released this offseason.
The other shock? Simmons remains on the open market as of this writing. Perhaps by the time someone gets around to reading this, the veteran ball hawk would be signed by a new club. Simmons picked off at least two passes in each season with Denver, also totaling 64 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.