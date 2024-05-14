Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC West team in 2024
Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC West teams
Arizona Cardinals
Best addition: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
He was the first non-quarterback selected in April, and many could make the case that he was the best overall player available in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth overall pick last month, the first of a league-high 12 choices by Arizona Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort.
The former Buckeye put up huge numbers during his final two seasons in Columbus. Harrison played in a combined 25 contests since 2022. He totaled 144 catches for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdown receptions. With Kyler Murray, as well as the recent addition of Zay Jones. Harrison is primed for a monster year.
Biggest loss: CB Antonio Hamilton
Only the equally-woeful Washington Commanders (518) gave up more points than Arizona (455) this past season. Jonathan Gannon’s team surrendered a whopping 51 offensive touchdowns, 32 of those through the air. The Cardinals’ pass rush came up with only 33 sacks, and the team forced just 17 turnovers.
The club’s 13th-ranked pass defense ranking is a bit deceiving considering the Cards gave up the most rushing yards in the league. Still, eight-year pro Antonio Hamilton was solid in pass coverage. In 14 games, he totaled one interception but led the Cardinals with 11 passes defensed. He signed with the Falcons.