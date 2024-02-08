Best bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in less than one week. The 2020 Super Bowl rematch is expecting record setting viewership numbers, as well as the potential to set new highs on the sportsbooks. The game is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the mecca for all forms of gambling. The Super Bowl offers an infinite number of betting props, from who wins the coin toss to the color of the gatorade dumped on the winning coach. However, if you're looking for a true edge in the numbers, here are some recommended bets you can take.
Any Time Touchdown Scorer
These type of bets are tough to add stats and analysis to. There are your guys that are most likely going to find the endzone in McCaffrey and Pacheco, but the real fun is in the sprinkle-bets on the guys with great odds. Here are a few names worth sprinkling on to score a touchdown in this year's Super Bowl.
Jerick McKinnon (+550)
After being cleared to return to practice just a few days ago, McKinnon will be playing in his second consecutive Super Bowl. Mahomes may look to get McKinnon involved in the pass game early with KC's lack of receiving depth. McKinnon has five total touchdowns this season, and at +550 I think McKinnon could find his six in Sunday's game.
Kyle Juszczyk (+1000)
It's only right that the heart and soul of this 49ers team gets a chance to spike the rock in the endzone. In the NFC championship game against the Lions he had an opportunity to get in the endzone with a carry from the 5 yard line. Juszczyk came up just shy of the goal line, but the intention was there. He scored in 2020's Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs, and with all eyes being on McCaffrey at all times, Juszczyk finding the endzone could spark momentum in the whole Niners team.
Travis Kelce (+100)
Taylor Swift.