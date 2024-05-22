Best remaining NFL Free Agency fits: Notable players are still left on the market
5. Michael Thomas - Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have shuffled their WR room this offseason, as Keenan Allen is now on the Chicago Bears and Mike Williams is now on the New York Jets. They took Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft, but still have a clear need for more bodies. Why not Michael Thomas? Thomas is clearly not the player he used to be, but to say he was a WR1 previously would be a massive understatement.
He was truly on a Hall of Fame trajectory before injuries derailed his career, but if he could slide into being a fourth option in the passing game for the Chargers, he could feast. It's a new era with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, and he and his staff, including the front office, should do whatever it takes to make it work with Justin Herbert.
6. Dalton Risner - New England Patriots
With recent news that starting guard Cole Strange could miss extended time in 2024, it would make sense for the New England Patriots to pick up the phone and give former Bronco and Viking Dalton Risner a call. Not being re-signed by the Denver Broncos last offseason, Risner latched on with the Vikings during the 2023 season.
He played reasonably well but it still on the market. Risner may be most famous for shoving his former teammate, Brett Rypien, on the sidelines during the Denver Broncos 2022 Christmas Day disaster. Perhaps Risner shoving a former teammate is still lingering, as he's a starting-caliber guard in this league but is a free agent for the second year in a row.
The Patriots would be getting a decent player if they signed Risner.
7. Hunter Renfrow - San Francisco 49ers
I just love the possibility of the shift separator in Hunter Renfrow playing in a Kyle Shanahan offense. It's not that the San Francisco 49ers necessarily need another WR, but this fit just seems fun to me. The Niners did take WR Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and like Renfrow, Pearsall is a slot receiver.
Why not keep adding players? I mean, this team is right in the middle of a Super Bowl window, and Renfrow might just cost the veteran minimum. It makes too much sense and would give the offense yet another weapon. Plus, signing Renfrow also means another contending NFC team cannot.