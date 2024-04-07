2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
You might be getting tired of mock drafts, but there are still three weeks left until the 2024 NFL Draft, and our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on. This coming draft has a ton of talent beyond QB as well. The offensive play-makers at wide receiver and the talent at offensive tackle is flat-out insane.
The first few picks of this draft are bound to be quarterbacks, but after that is when the 2024 NFL Draft truly begins. And heck, after Caleb Williams likely gets drafted first overall to the Chicago Bears, there's a ton of uncertainty after that. Will the Commanders take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye? Heck, would they even take JJ McCarthy?
Let's unveil our latest mock draft, a three-rounder with some major quarterback trades.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
My hunch is that the Commanders take Jayden Daniels and bank on him being able to reach his full potential as a true dual-threat passer, learning under the guidance of Kliff Kingbury, the team’s offensive coordinator.
3. Denver Broncos (via NE) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trade! The Denver Broncos, of all teams, make the huge leap inside the top-5 and manage to put out a strong enough offer for the New England Patriots. At the third spot, it’s not Drake Maye they wanted, but instead it’s 21-year-old JJ McCarthy, who could thrive in Sean Payton’s system.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (via ARI) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
Major trade! It’s not the Viking moving inside the top-5, but back-to-back AFC West teams are able to make the bold moves up the draft board. The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in free agency and will also take a massive chance on Drake Maye, all but shutting the door on Aidan O’Connell’s future in Las Vegas.