BREAKING: Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson out for the season
On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would undergo season-ending surgery on a broken shoulder. What an absolute bombshell on this Wednesday morning. A team that looked like they were ascending will now be without their franchise QB for the rest of the year.
Watson, 28, was 5-1 as a starter for the Browns this year, who set themselves up nicely in the AFC playoff picture through the first 10 weeks of the season. The team sits at 6-3 thanks to their 6th-ranked scoring defense. They also have the 11th-ranked scoring offense as well, but Watson hasn't been too efficient this year.
He threw for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 84.3. Ever since arriving in Cleveland, Watson hasn't at all looked like his olf self, but he's shown flashes here and there. He's played in 12 total games, and the Browns have won eight of those games, but Watson's numbers just aren't at all what we were used to seeing.
The off-field issues with Deshaun Watson have been covered thoroughly, so we don't really need to go down that avenue right now. What is obvious is that the Browns have taken a huge, huge hit and at this point, probably won't make the playoffs. Backup QB PJ Walker is, well, he's not good. He's thrown one touchdown against five interceptions this year.
And to make matters worse for the Cleveland Browns, the trade deadline has passed, so the Browns cannot make a QB trade. Someone like Jacoby Brissett would have been perfect had this injury occured a few weeks ago. Right now, though, this has to just take the air out of the Browns' facility.
Right now, the AFC North just got much more interesting. The Baltimore Ravens are still the favorites, and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are not nearly as good as their record indicates. I think the Cincinnati Bengals benefit the most from the injury. We'll see what impact this has on what is the best division in football.