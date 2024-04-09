Brock Bowers heading to this AFC team could be draft's worst-kept secret
Could this be the most obvious fit in the NFL Draft?
If you read the tea leaves, Brock Bowers NFL home might slap you in the face because of how obvious it is. Would this complete this AFC South's team's offense? With an offensive-minded head coach and a second-year QB, Brock Bowers landing with the Indianapolis Colts might be the most obvious fit in the entire 2024 NFL Draft.
Here's a report from A to Z sports on the possibility of Bowers to Indy:
"In fact, a source close to Georgia has shared with A to Z Sports that they are hearing the Colts are a team that's looking to trade up into the top 10 for the former Bulldogs star.- Kelsey Kramer
Indianapolis has never traded up in the first round under general manager Chris Ballard, however, Bowers would be worth the jump as an elite playmaker and pro-ready tight end.
Bowers, 21, enters the draft a three-time All-American, two-time national champion and back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award. "
The Colts currently hold the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and did have a very unexpected season in 2023, going 9-8 with Gardner Minshew primarily taking the snaps, as their then-rookie QB, Anthony Richardson, had a season-ending shoulder injury.
With the Colts rounding out their WR room in recent seasons, they have every reason to splash on a tight end, as they don't have much in that room right now. Could Chris Ballard, the Colts GM, make the first trade-up of his career to get Bowers? Well, when you consider Anthony Richardson and the potential year two jump, a trade-up for Bowers makes all the sense in the world.
The Colts won't have to jump a ton of picks either. With the 15th pick, they may not have to jump up more than five slots, as the top 10 picks could be stocked with QB picks, so that could push a prospect like Bowers down the board a bit.
Is Brock Bowers to the Colts an obvious pick?