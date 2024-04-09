New York Giants NFL Draft plans could shake-up the entire top 10 picks
Will the New York Giants take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The New York Giants are a bit of a dumpster fire, and one of the ways they can put out that fire and shine up their dumpster is to find a franchise QB. The team made two huge mistakes recently when they handed both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley paydays. Well, Barkley left for the Eagles, and Daniel Jones tore his ACL during the 2023 season, so his year was cut short.
Jones somehow was able to get $40 million per season on a contract after a pedestrian "breakout" year in 2022, finishing with 15 touchdown passes and seven rushing touchdowns. For the Giants, it's clear that Jones is nothing more than a high-end backup type of player, and I don't envision that General Manager Joe Shoen has the longest of leashes left to fix this mess he helped create.
The Giants can cut Daniel Jones next year and save $30.5 million on their cap number, so they're really only stuck with him for another season. He's got no guaranteed money left on his deal after this year as well. Here's a snippet from Diana Russni of The Athletic about the Giants QB plans:
"The Athletic’s lead insider Dianna Russini provided the latest NFL draft rumblings during an article on April 8, and the Giants’ “QB plans” were the headliner once again.- Diana Russini via Michael Obermuller
“The Giants are a team showing strong interest at the QB position,” Russini informed. “Over the last 10 days they hosted Michael Penix Jr. and privately worked out Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.”"
With the sixth overall pick, the Giants could be forced to move up in the NFL Draft to get one of the "big four" passers in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or JJ McCarthy. However, the sixth pick would be plenty high enough for someone like Michael Penix Jr, who they hosted. To me, I don't believe the Giants will try to move up, as they also have a huge need for a WR1.
It's an odd situation for New York, as without a franchise QB, they'll continue to be irrelevant. But will Joe Shoen be bold enough to take a QB with Daniel Jones still on the roster?