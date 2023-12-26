Brock Purdy, 49ers, prove they are frauds in Week 16 loss versus Ravens
The 49ers are frauds!
In what was one of the most hyped games of the 2023 NFL Season, the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy proved they are frauds against the Baltimore Ravens. In a game with the two #1 seeds in their respective conferences, the game was perhaps a preview of this year's Super Bowl. Two strong MVP candidates in Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.
And well, I was personally shocked that the game went the way it did. Purdy didn't exactly prove that he should be among the NFL's elites at the position, as he tossed four interceptions to the Ravens defense. Ravens' stud safety Kyle Hamilton caught two of Purdy's passes, and even backup QB Sam Darnold tossed an interceptions.
It was a dominating effort from the Baltimore Ravens, as they came away with a 14-point victory. Lamar Jackson put on a clinic and at this point shut the door on the MVP conversation. Jackson threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the NFL. He also added 45 yards on the ground and tossed 72 of his passing yards to rookie Zay Flowers.
Well, this game was probably a good indicator of who the best team in the NFL is and who the Super Bowl favorite should be. The 49ers drop to 11-4 on the season, and their four losses came against the tough Cleveland Browns, the then Kirk Cousins-led Vikings, the then Joe Burrow-led Bengals, and the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens.
Do you see a pattern here? Is it time to start viewing the 49ers as a team that simply cannot beat good teams? Sure, they have some quality wins on the year, but all four of their losses have come against tough opponents that are either in the playoffs or playoff contenders. Perhaps the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins, another club that hasn't really beaten good teams, should be viewed similarly.
Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach over there for years now and has truly built something special, but between heart-breaking playoff losses and up and down QB play, you have to wonder if the 49ers have hit their ceiling. Is this a regular-season team only? I mean, sure, they are probably going to make it to the NFC Championship Game, but after this type of loss to the Ravens, I think questions about them being true Super Bowl contenders are valid.