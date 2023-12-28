Broncos 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Russell Wilson out, new QB in
4. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (5th round)
The cornerback position for the Denver Broncos took an interesting turn in 2023. Damarri Mathis, who started for this team as a rookie (and played well), was benched for journeyman veteran Fabian Moreau. Mathis's poor play was unexpected and with rookie Riley Moss not ready for full-time action due to a training camp injury, the Broncos were forced to sort of improvise.
I think this team could look for some late-round depth and special teams ability at the position in the 2024 NFL Draft and Rutgers corner Max Melton is intriguing here. He's got 8 interceptions over the last three seasons, makes a good amount of plays behind the line of scrimmage, and gets his hands on the ball.
5. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington (5th round)
I think there's going to be a lot that gets reevaluated on the Denver Broncos roster this offseason. The wide receiver position will be fascinating to monitor.
The Broncos have seemingly committed to both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but just how committed are they? Marvin Mims, a second-round pick in 2023, will be a focal point of the offense in 2024. Beyond that, I think it's pretty fair game at this position. The Broncos need additional depth and someone like Jalen McMillan, who can win vertically and after the catch, is intriguing for Sean Payton's offense.