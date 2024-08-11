Broncos may have put rest of the AFC on notice after rookie QB balls out
The Denver Broncos got the best of the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game, but the bigger story is how their rookie QB in Bo Nix looked. On the day, the rookie passer went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a passer rating over 100, not taking any sacks, and simply showing a strong poise and understanding of the offense.
This is especially impressive when you consider that Broncos head coach Sean Payton and his offenses are incredibly complex, so Nix doing what he did was just outstanding. Many did bash the Broncos for this selection, as Nix ended up being the 12th overall pick, but after one preseason game in an extending outing, Nix looked every bit the part of a franchise QB.
We already know that that former Oregon Duck is going to start Denver's second preseason game, which also happens to be the team's first home preseason game. What Bo Nix did well at Oregon is much of what Sean Payton likes from his QBs. Nix, like an ideal Payton QB, can play within the structure of the offense and get the ball out on time an in rhythm.
Bo Nix also has some underrated mobility, and we did get a glimpse of his legs on Sunday as well. All of the offseason bashing of the Broncos did not seem fair at any point, and as of now, this team feels like they are trending toward being a surprise, breakout team in 2024, much like the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Season.
Now yes, there is a ton of football that still needs to be played, but what does it say about Nix chances in the NFL that in his first league action, he looked as good as he did? If I am the Broncos, I could not have asked for more from by rookie QB. There has been a so-called QB competition this offseason, with all of Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson getting first-team reps, but it's clear that Bo Nix should be named the winner of this battle.
If the Broncos want to sustain long-term success, Bo Nix is the way.