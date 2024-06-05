Sean Payton makes the jump and compares Bo Nix to former QB Drew Brees
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton seems to have gotten a gem at QB with 12th overall pick, Bo Nix. Could Bo Nix turn into the next Drew Brees? Well, to be fair, he did draw comparisons to Brees during the draft process, and those comparisons are still coming out now.
There are some similarities with Brees and Nix, but Nix obviously has an astronomical amount of work to do before he can even be mentioned in the same breath as Drew Brees. Now that he's on the Denver Broncos, people are fairly wondering if Payton did get his next Brees, and he recently mentioned the two in the same breath
"Their personalities are different. I’d say—all right, we’re looking for similarities, Payton said. I would say mentally, [Bo] wants to know as much and as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach, but this group of quarterbacks, in general, are kind of like gym rats. They enjoy the process."- Sean Payton
So there we go, folks. Now yes, this may seem like a small comparison, but if you think about it, it isn't. QBs like Nix and Brees did not and will not win with their athleticism or strong arm, but they win from in between the ears, and Nix being able to absorb as much information as he possibly can is a great quality to have, so this is definitely a significant comparison.
Bo Nix also "enjoying the process" as Sean Payton notes is also quite important. The NFL is likely a brutal transition, and these players have to work insanely long days to stay at the tops of their games, so Bo Nix loving the process, perhaps like Drew Brees did, is also a huge bonus. Could the Denver Broncos have seriously gotten the next Drew Brees with their rookie QB?