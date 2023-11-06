Buffalo Bills: When is it time to start talking about Josh Allen?
Josh Allen is a problem, and not a good one.
At some point, a conversation needs to be had about Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Is the QB truly elite like most of us think he is, or he is the dreaded overrated? Is it too early to say this? I don't think so. Yet again, the QB fails to deliver in primetime and has never really seemed to live up to the elite status that many place him in.
Here's the thing, though; obviously, a team needs more than a quarterback to win games, and over the last few years, we've seen the entire Bills team drop duds here and there and lose games that they simply should not. Even this year, they lost an ugly game to the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers went down just a few plays into his tenure, and the Bills were not able to win with Zach Wilson under center for New York.
They also lost to an abysmal Patriots team. Some of these losses should not fall on the shoulders of Josh Allen. Football is the ultimate team sport, and it's clear that Buffalo has games where this kind of thing happens. But sometimes, teams simply need their star QB to come through. I mean, we've seen the actual elite QBs put their teams on their shoulders from time to time.
Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and other QBs are able to will their squads to victory at times. Sure, Josh Allen has done that before, but it's clear that it doesn't happen enough, and Allen also tends to play pretty irresponsibly more times than he should. Allen already has nine interceptions on the year and has thrown one interception in five-straight games.
The Bills have fallen to 5-4 and currently do not sit in a playoff spot. At some point, we have to start talking about Josh Allen. He falls short many times, and he's never beaten Joe Burrow when the two meet, which is relevant here too. The coaching staff is also a part that needs to take some blame, too. Sean McDermott seems to be a very good NFL head coach, but his team looks unprepared every other week.
I think the conversation we can at least have now is that the Buffalo Bills are not a Super Bowl contender. They have the roster for it, but they continually fall short, and that is a huge problem.