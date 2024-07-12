Building the perfect offensive line for the 2024 NFL Season
Being strong in the trenches is a must for teams who want to sustain success in the NFL. Let's build the perfect offensive line for the 2024 NFL Season. Offensive line play is actually down across the NFL, as it seems harder and harder for teams to find quality OL players.
The NFL is an offense-first league, and there is now even more of a priority at the tackle spots, and the interior players are also becoming more valuable as well. To me, building the best offensive line is not a hard task, as these five players are clearly the best at their respective positions.
Let's build the best offensive line for the 2024 NFL Season.
Building the perfect offensive line for the 2024 NFL Season
Left Tackle: Trent Williams
Nearly 36 years old, Trent Williams is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is one of the best left tackles of all time. It's actually crazy to think that Williams has played the best football of his career well into his 30s with the San Francisco 49ers. He's made a whopping 11 Pro Bowls and has been named to three All-Pro teams which have all come in the last three seasons.
He's played in 178 regular season games and has done everything a player can do in the NFL besides win a Super Bowl, but that would not keep him out of the HOF one day. Nicknamed Silverback, Trent Williams might be the toughest, strongest, and mot physical NFL player of this century.
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson has actually not been quite as dominant as he was to begin his career, but I am not sure there is a better and more reliable left guard in the NFL than Nelson, who was a slam-dunk All-Pro player coming out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's made the Pro Bowl every year of his career and also has three All-Pro awards to his credit as well.
He's missed just four games across his career and has played and started in 95 regular season games for the Indianapolis Colts. He's played in over 1,000 offensive snaps in five of his six NFL seasons.
Center: Frank Ragnow
A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is the first of two offensive linemen on this list. He plays with a nasty edge that fits the Lions like a glove, and he's played in 83 total games for the team since being drafted back in 2018. Ragnow also has some experience at guard, but has made his money being the best center in the NFL.
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom
The second-highest paid guard in the NFL, Chris Lindstrom is on the Atlanta Falcons and will have the luxury of protecting Kirk Cousins for the next few seasons. Lindstrom is a menace along the Falcons offensive line. He's been named to two Pro Bowls across his five seasons in the NFL and has started every game of his NFL career.
There isn't a huge flaw in Lindstrom's game, as most other NFL teams would kill to have someone of his caliber along their offensive line.
Right Tackle: Penei Sewell
By far the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions has Hall of Fame potential. He's played just three seasons in the NFL and is already the best right tackle in the league, and he might be the best offensive lineman in the NFL as well. The extension he signed this offseason with the Lions is worth a whopping $28 million per year, which will pave the way for another elite tackle to sign a deal worth $30 million for year.
Sewell is nasty; he's fits the Lions culture perfectly and is going to make a plethora of Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.