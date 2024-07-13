Building the perfect starting offense for the 2024 NFL Season
Tight End: George Kittle
At this point in time, I would rather have George Kittle over Travis Kelce. Kelce seemed to take a physical decline in 2023. He's still one of the best in the NFL, but Kittle has been the more well-rounded tight end for years now, and he did break the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 with the 49ers. He hasn't really eaten up a ton of yards over his career, but his elite ability as a receiver combined with being an elite blocker makes him the best overall TE in the NFL.
In today's NFL, teams are trotting out receiving specialists at tight ends while having other TEs on the roster who are primarily used for blocking purposes. Kittle can do both.
Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb
I don't believe you can argue otherwise with this trio of wide receivers. All three could end up in the Hall of Fame one day and are the three best wide receivers in the NFL right now. Jefferson, Hill, and Lamb could all end up being 2,000-yard receivers if all goes well at some point in the future, and it's CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys who is waiting for a contract extension.
Justin Jefferson got one, and Tyreek Hill got one in the recent past, but Lamb is still waiting for his. It might not be outrageous to think that Lamb could actually be traded at some point, as the Dallas Cowboys and Lamb do not seem to be close on a contract extension at all.
Tyreek Hill also recently expressed a desire for a new contract as well. When all three are on the field, they separate themselves as being the best in the NFL.
Offensive Line: Trent Williams / Quenton Nelson / Frank Ragnow / Chris Lindstrom / Penei Sewell
The five best at their respective positions in the NFL, this hypothetical offensive line would be a force for opposing defenses to handle. Would this OL even allow a single sack if Patrick Mahomes was their quarterback? All across thie offensive line, you have elite players with Hall of Fame potential, and they're all among the highest-paid at their respective positions in the NFL.
Offensive line play across the league has definitely gotten weaker, and it's reflected in just how expensive they have become in recent years. Penei Sewell is the richest OL in the NFL, as his contract extension this offseason is worth $28 million per year, which paves the way for the first ever $30 million per year player, which will surely come in the near future.