Caleb Williams is not a perfect fit for Chicago, according to Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback believes that Williams is strictly a warm weather quarterback coming from USC after transferring from Oklahoma.
If University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded jobs, Caleb Williams would not be the number one pick in next month's NFL Draft. Sanders has gone on the record stating that a warm weather quarterback, like Williams, who played at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Oklahoma, would not be a perfect fit for the Windy City.
Williams should be thankful that Poles still has his job in Chicago and that the relationship between the Bears and Williams has been cemented. The Bears had a host of people at the USC Pro Day on Wednesday and all eyes were glued on Williams, who was the star of the show.
Sanders, the second-year Buffaloes head coach, said on Mad Dog Radio this weekend that the Bears needed to find someone that is used to playing in a cold climate to acclimate to the city and it's vicious winters. Sanders likes Williams, but does not think there is a fit for him in Chicago.
"Let me tell you something that I have a problem with. This kid can flat-out play. I think he's going to be one on the board this year for sure. A kid that's coming from California for the last couple of years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That's not terribly cold. Chicago's cold, man."- Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach
Coach Sanders said that weather will be an issue for Williams, who did grow up in the Washington, D.C. area and played high school football in typical northeast weather. Sanders believes that another player from the Midwest would have been a better choice. Maybe they should not have gotten rid of Justin Fields, who was QB1 up until last week. Fields was from Ohio State and was used to the weather and embraced the cold weather.
"You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you're taking a young man. Like, see, when you take a guy from Ohio State and you bring him to Chicago, OK, I can understand that, Sanders quipped. But from California to Chicago? You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters."- Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach
Sanders should know how good Williams can be after watching him dismantle his Colorado squad a year ago in Los Angeles.
None of the quarterbacks that are coming out and projected to go early in the first round are from cold weather climates. The closest would be JJ McCarthy from Michigan or Bo Nix from Oregon. Both are great quarterbacks, but clearly not the best in the country and deserving of the number one selection. McCarthy and Nix are projected by many pundits, including NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, to go in the top 12 picks to Minnesota and Denver respectively.